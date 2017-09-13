Dealing in body parts, grave violation, fifth man arrested

Dealing in body parts, grave violation, fifth man arrested

Members of the South African Police Service Provincial Task Team and the Thohoyandou Cluster detectives on 12 September 2017, arrested the fifth suspect in connection with cases of violation of graves at Tshitavha village.

A 42 year old traditional healer was arrested at Mbilwi location following an intensive investigation. This traditional healer is suspected to be one of the recipients of human remains that were dug from the graves in the Vhembe district.

He will appear in Makuya periodical court on 13 September 2017.

Meanwhile three suspects appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court on charges of violation of graves and corpses.Their names are as follows, Elias (Daniel) Nephawe (23), Mathandzhia Munyai (20), Colbert Nemasisi (29).

They were all remanded in custody until 13 September 2017, at Makuya periodical court.

The arrest of the five will bring relief to the community that was adversely affected by these shocking incidents of people dealing in body parts.

