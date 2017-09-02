Culpable homicide case, 5 die 7 injured on route from tavern

The South African Police Service in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of Culpable Homicide following a single motor vehicle accident along R536 next to Zandspruit near Hoedspruit CBD in the early hours of the morning of 2 September 2017, at about 03:30.

It is allaged that a Chevrolet bakkie was transporting 12 people (all men) including the driver coming from a local tavern when the driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.

During this accident, five people including the driver aged around 26 and 53 years old died on impact while five were seriously injured and taken to Tintswalo Hospital in Accornhoek and two others sustained minor injuries.

The identities of all the deceased is still unknown at this stage.

The cause of this accident is still unknown however Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News