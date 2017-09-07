Criminal wanted for serious and violent crimes

The Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa have launched a massive manhunt for a suspect involved in a series of serious and violent crimes.

The parolee, Collins Ditseo Moagi aged (44) resides at Balloon village, in Sekororo outside Tzaneen but he frequently visits Tembisa in the Gauteng Province.

Anyone who can assist with information which can lead to the arrest of this suspect, may contact Sergeant Kubayi on 071 602 0268, Sergeant Makola on 071 601 5174, the nearest Police Station, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line SMS 32211.

