Couple hijacked and kidnapped near Tzaneen

Limpopo police praised for acting swiftly and possibly saving lives after a couple were hijacked and kidnapped.

Members of Tzaneen and Ritavi police stations jointly recovered a Mercedes Benz that was hijacked from Murudjie Village in The Bolobedu Policing area.

The unknown number of suspects on 9 June 2017 accosted a man just after he arrived at his place of residence where he was hijacked and kidnapped. The suspects drove off with him towards the Maake Policing area in Lenyenye where they also kidnapped his girlfriend.

The police were patrolling in the vicinity when the suspects, upon noticing the patrol van, sped off towards Lephephani Village in the Ritavi policing precinct, with both victims still in the car.

The vigilant patrolling police officers requested backup from a sector vehicle that was in the nearby area and the suspects were intercepted. The suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby bushes; leaving the victims in the car.

This coordination by the police in Tzaneen Cluster solved a carjacking incident in possibly a record time and prevented a possible rape or murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended all members involved and concluded by sending a strong warning to perpetrators that the police will continue limiting the space for criminals to operate.

Police investigations and tracing of the suspects are continuing.

Anyone with information about these suspects may contact LT. Colonel Cecil Machani at 0824517181 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

