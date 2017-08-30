Council members laughed at moment of silence for a murdered farmer

Shortly after the city council of Potgietersrus accepted a moment of silence for the death of Dr. Thla Thla, they laughed at a proposal for a moment of silence for a murdered farm couple and it was met with loud booing.

FF Plus requested a moment of silence for the murdered Van Zyl couple during a council meeting of the Mogalkwena local municipality (Potgietersrus) and was booed, said Mrs. Marcelle Maritz, FF Plus councilor in the municipality and leader of the FF Plus in Limpopo.

Maritz addressed the request during a regular meeting of the municipal council after a moment of silence for Dr. Thla Thla was allowed.

“Piet and Tilla van Zyl, a renowned rhino farmer and his wife who were acquaintances in the community were murdered on their farm in the Immerpan district on August 20.”

“The reaction of the other political parties has shocked me deeply. The EFF councilors booed at me, and other councilors even laughed. There was such loud booing because I asked for a moment of silence for victims of a cruel murder that I doubt the humanity of some councilors,” said Maritz.

“No other party supported my request.”

“The FF Plus strongly condemns cruel attacks on our country’s farmers and their workers.”

“We also condemn the political attitude of other political parties to this enormous problem that affects every citizen either directly or indirectly.”

“We are supposed to set an example, yet the action by the Mogalkwena councilors is shocking and extremely worrying,” said Mrs. Maritz.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

