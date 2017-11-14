Community chase and severely assault armed robbers, Burgersdorp

The police in Tzaneen have arrested four suspects aged between 20 and 43 following an incident of house robbery that was committed at Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen at about 11:30 on 12 November 2017.

It is alleged the complainant aged 23 was robbed of a substantial amount of cash and six cellphones at his rented house. The owner of the house is the local Headman. He was accosted by four unknown suspects who fled the scene after the incident.

The community gave chase and managed to catch them at the nearby village called Mine view. The suspects were severely assaulted and two of them had to be hospitalized. It is alleged one community member was shot and injured in the stomach by the cornered suspects.

The police were notified and reacted swiftly and arrested all four suspects.

During the arrest, two firearms were recovered and a motor vehicle was confiscated.

These suspects will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 November 2017, on charges of house robbery and attempted murder.

The arrest of these criminals should send a clear message that crime does not pay. The Cluster Commander of Tzaneen, Major General Maggy Mathebula is however condemning acts of vigilantism and mob justice manifested during this commotion. “Community members are urged to immediately contact the police if they are aware of perpetrators of any crime and refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” concluded Major General Mathebula.

Police investigation still continues.

