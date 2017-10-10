Colonel hijacking and murder case, vehicle and firearm recovered

Colonel hijacking and murder case, vehicle and firearm recovered

The deceased in this matter was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubini Mamatsiari (55) from Dzwerani Village who was attached to Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Thohoyandou and the Constable (32) is still recuperating in hospital and he cannot be named because he is a witness.

The hijacked police car and a firearm were recovered by the Investigation Team few hours back in the bushes along the Thohoyandou and Phundamaria road.

The police preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were injured during the ordeal and anyone who comes across anyone with gunshot wounds in any Health Facility in this Province or in other Provinces or with information about these suspects, may contact Captain Wilson Mashamaite at 0716759928, the nearest Police Station, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

Police investigations are still continuing.

