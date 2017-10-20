Clamp down on illegal hunting, 3 arrested, Mecklenburg

0
Clamp down on illegal hunting, 3 arrested, Mecklenburg
Clamp down on illegal hunting, 3 arrested, Mecklenburg

The on going joint operations in the fight against any form of illegal hunting is yielding positive results focusing mainly in the areas where this crime category is prevalent.

In the Mecklenburg Policing area outside Burgersfort, the Police made a major breakthrough after they cornered illegal hunters and arrested them.

The three suspects aged 37, 55 and 62 were caught following a tip off from members of the community while hunting in the Stellenbosch area near Modubeng village.

During this arrest, the following items were recovered, a porcupine, two female springboks, a 303 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two torches, a safe light, a hunting knife, an axe and a Toyota bakkie.

The suspect’s will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate Court soon for various offences ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to illegal hunting.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Sjambok wielding vigilantism under the spotlight, ... The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the recent reported acts of vigilantism which erupted in the City of Polok...
Tourist information center torched, Tzaneen The Police in Tzaneen are investing the burning of the local Tourist Information Center along the R71 road which occurred on the night at 16 October 2...
Cash in transit armed robbers sought, Burgersfort The Provincial Task Team established to fight Trio Crimes has been activated to hunt for about five unknown suspects who committed an armed robbery at...
Trio Crime syndicate bust, explosives and firearms... In a concerted effort to fight the scourge of Trio Crimes, a successful Intelligence led joint operation was conducted in the Polokwane CBD on 16 Octo...