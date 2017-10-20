Clamp down on illegal hunting, 3 arrested, Mecklenburg

The on going joint operations in the fight against any form of illegal hunting is yielding positive results focusing mainly in the areas where this crime category is prevalent.

In the Mecklenburg Policing area outside Burgersfort, the Police made a major breakthrough after they cornered illegal hunters and arrested them.

The three suspects aged 37, 55 and 62 were caught following a tip off from members of the community while hunting in the Stellenbosch area near Modubeng village.

During this arrest, the following items were recovered, a porcupine, two female springboks, a 303 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two torches, a safe light, a hunting knife, an axe and a Toyota bakkie.

The suspect’s will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate Court soon for various offences ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to illegal hunting.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

