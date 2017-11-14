Cash in transit robbery, security vehicle driver shot, Tzaneen

The SAPS special joint operation is up and running tracing a group of about eight armed suspects who attacked and robbed a security cash in transit vehicle this morning along the Nkowankowa road outside Tzaneen.

It is alleged that on 13 November 2017 at about 11:30, this group of armed robbers cornered the security vehicle immediately after it collected money from a local petrol station.

The suspects fired several shots at the security vehicle injuring the driver and subsequently took containers with an undisclosed amount of money and four firearms before fleeing the scene in two cars, a white double cab Toyota bakkie with registration numbers CPY 619 L and a Silver Ford Focus with unknown registration numbers.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of all the suspect’s in this matter ,may contact Lieutenant Colonel Callie Smith at 082 451 7156 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or sms Crime Line 32211.

The Police investigations are continuing

South Africa today – South Africa News