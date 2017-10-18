Cash in transit armed robbers sought, Burgersfort

The Provincial Task Team established to fight Trio Crimes has been activated to hunt for about five unknown suspects who committed an armed robbery at Twin City Complex in Burgersfort on 16 October 2017.

The suspects fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, driving a champagne color Mercedes Benz with unknown registration numbers.

The police have been following up information that the suspects took the Lydenburg route.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police or call crime stop number 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News