Arrests in the theft of copper cable an mineral resources

The scourge of theft of copper cables and mineral resources in this Province remain a worrying factor to the South African Police Service because it continues to impact negatively to our communities especially the business sector.

In a concerted effort to fight this scourge, the Police’s successful Intelligence Led Joint operations composed of various Police Units and Private Securities were conducted in the Tzaneen and Phalaborwa Clusters.

During these operations, two suspects aged 38 and 25 were arrested on separate incidents in Phalaborwa, Tzaneen and Letsitele.

The following items were recovered during these operations, copper from the Phalaborwa Mining company, aluminium cables from Eskom, copper cable with mark of Transnet, 20 litres of transformer oil, a 4 m blue scale used to weigh the stolen items and five copper cables weighing 60kg.

The estimated total value of all the recovered items is about R4 million.

These suspects will appear before the Nkowankwa, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen Magistrate Courts respectively soon on a series of these crimes.

The origin of all these recovered cars and unmarked copper cables is still being dettermined through the ongoing Police investigations which are unfolding.

