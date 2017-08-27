Arms cache uncovered, five arrested, Tzaneen

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of trio crimes, the Police conducted an Intelligence driven Operation on 25 August 2017, at Bolobedu South outside Tzaneen that led to the recovery of an arms cache and other items.

The operation comprised members of the Provincial Tracking Team and the Tzaneen Cluster Trio Crime Task Team and was conducted following the spate of farm attacks which were committed recently in and around the Tzaneen Cluster.

During this operation, five suspects aged between 24 and 55 who are residents of Ga Kubjana and Relela villages near Tzaneen, were arrested and the following were recovered. Fourteen rifles, two pistols and 318 rounds of ammunition for different calibres.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended this Team of Police Officers for the determination manifested during this operation. The discovery of these firearms and the arrests that were made, will go a long way in reducing the levels of crime, especially violent crimes.

