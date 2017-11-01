Another ‘educator’ arrested for rape of a minor, Polokwane

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba is again condemning the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors especially girls in this Province.

In the recent incident that took place in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, the Police arrested a 34 year old Educator for allegedly raping a 14 year old pupil.

It is alleged that on 30 October 2017, the victim was deployed to clean the staff room and later, one teacher sent her to an office where she found the suspect who requested her cellphone number under the false pretense that he wanted to assist her with the school work after hours.

In the evening of that day, the suspect called the victim on her cellphone and invited her to join him, he then took her in his car to nearby bushes and raped her.

The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect.The suspect will appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of rape.

The arrest of this Educator follows the recent arrests of suspects accused of allegedly raping minor children in different areas. A Medical Doctor, an Educator in Ritavi, another Educator in Lebowakgomo and three Pastors in Maake, Namakgale and Lulekani Policing areas which is a serious worrying factor to us as the Police and these incidents must be strongly condemned by all members of the Community.

South Africa Today – South Africa News