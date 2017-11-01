Another ‘educator’ arrested for rape of a minor, Polokwane

0
Another 'educator' arrested for rape of a minor, Polokwane
Another 'educator' arrested for rape of a minor, Polokwane

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba is again condemning the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against minors especially girls in this Province.

In the recent incident that took place in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, the Police arrested a 34 year old Educator for allegedly raping a 14 year old pupil.

It is alleged that on 30 October 2017, the victim was deployed to clean the staff room and later, one teacher sent her to an office where she found the suspect who requested her cellphone number under the false pretense that he wanted to assist her with the school work after hours.

In the evening of that day, the suspect called the victim on her cellphone and invited her to join him, he then took her in his car to nearby bushes and raped her.

The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect.The suspect will appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of rape.

The arrest of this Educator follows the recent arrests of suspects accused of allegedly raping minor children in different areas. A Medical Doctor, an Educator in Ritavi, another Educator in Lebowakgomo and three Pastors in Maake, Namakgale and Lulekani Policing areas which is a serious worrying factor to us as the Police and these incidents must be strongly condemned by all members of the Community.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Hawks nab administrator on 91 counts of fraud, Tza... Irene Pienaar (55) appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrates’ Court facing 91 counts of fraud. She was granted R2000 bail with strict court con...
Municipal ward councillor arrested for corruption,... A 35 year old Polokwane municipality ward Councillor has been arrested by the Limpopo Hawks Serious Corruption Unit for alleged corruption. The sus...
Two arrested for harboring escapees, Louis Trichar... A twenty year old woman and 32 year old man were arrested on 30 October 2017, for Defeating the Ends of Justice and Possession of Stolen Property. ...
Fifth escapee rearrested, two still outstanding Another prisoner was arrested in Musina. 27 year old Justice Makamo was nabbed soon after community members recognized him in the area. This brings...