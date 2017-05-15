83 arrested in Limpopo police operations

The Intelligence-Led Clean-Up-Operations which are up and running throughout the Province , yielded positive results by cracking the whip on criminals.

Eighty three (83) suspects, aged between 18 and 53 years, were arrested for various offences ranging from possession of drugs, carjacking, possession of dagga and burglaries, to possession of firearm without license.

In the Modimolle Policing area, three (03) suspects, aged 26, 32 and 23 years, were arrested and 12 sachets of Nyaope drugs were seized.

Meanwhile in the Mahwelereng Policing area, a 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of dagga (cannabis) and drugs.

During the arrest in Mahwelereng, the following were recovered:

24 sachets of dagga (cannabis)

03 sachets of cat

18 sachets of rock cocaine

Cash to the amount of R2150-00

In the Groblesdal Cluster, fourteen (14) suspects aged between 20 and 33 years were arrested and Police recovered the following:

Dagga valued at an estimated R3000-00

Cash to the amount of R500-00

Two (02) stolen cars (Toyota Tazz and Corrolla)

In the Burgersfort Cluster ,twenty seven (27) suspects aged between 18 and 48 year were arrested for possession of dagga, possession of Nyaope, burglary and common robbery. Members recovered a stolen Toyota Avanza and rugs.

In the Makhado Cluster, 28 suspects aged between 21 and 46 years were arrested for possession of dagga, illegal immigration to theft.

In the Bulgerivier, Mankweng, Tom Burke, Tzaneen, Bela-Bela, Seshego and Jane Furse Policing areas, thirteen (13) suspects aged between 21 and 53 years old were arrested for various offences ranging from possession of a firearm without license to carjacking and the following were recovered :

One stolen Toyota Hilux

Two (02) cell phones

Two (02) firearms

One laptop, gloves and cash.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts throughout the Province soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News