625 suspects arrested in clean up operation, Groblersdal

Driven by the sporadic incidents of various crime categories such as armed robberies, business robberies, car hijackings, house robberies, assault GBH, murder, etc. This giant crime fighting machinery is hard at working targeting the common crime infested areas throughout the Province.

This Operation is led by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba personally, composed of various Police Units from all level of Command in the Province which was running until the morning of 3 October 2017.

Leading by example, the Provincial Commissioner has personally arrested a 40 year old man for possession of 5 grams of dagga in one of the streets in Polokwane and the consolidated 625 suspects aged between 19 and 48 years old were arrested for offences ranging from house robbery, armed robbery, house breaking and theft, rape, possession of dagga, suspected stolen cars to possession of suspected stolen properties.

During this operation, a large amount of stolen items with the estimated value of R3.5 million were recovered, including, ten stolen cars of which three are already confirmed to be stolen in Elenskraal and Rakgoadi areas outside Groblersdal in the Limpopo Province and the third one was stolen in the Mpumalanga Province.

Also recovered was a rifle, silencer and one round, nine firearms, 112 rounds of ammunition and 8 magazines, dagga, two Vodacom tower batteries and counterfeit money.

The operation is still unfolding and it will now be supplemented by the Festive Season operation which will be hitting the streets soon.

The arrested suspects have already started appearing before different Magistrate Courts on various offences as mentioned above.

