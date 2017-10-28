6 escape from lawful custody, Louis Trichardt

0
6 escape from lawful custody, Makhado. Photo: SAPS
6 escape from lawful custody, Makhado. Photo: SAPS

Following the rearrest of one of the Prisoners who escaped from Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility on the afternoon of 27 October 2017, the six outstanding ones have now been identified.

37 year old Chris Faku was rearrested following information received from the community.

He is currently serving a sentence on aggravated robbery.

We are hereby providing the photos and names of the prisoners that are still at large.

We are still making an appeal to anyone with information to come forward. Call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Rural safety strategy launched, Hoedspruit The Provincial Operation “UYA PAMWE", meaning "we are together” was conducted in the Hoedspruit policing area outside Phalaborwa. The operation wa...
Murderers get life plus 15 years after panga hacki... In a concerted effort by the police to fight serious and violent crimes including murders throughout this Province, the SAPS Detectives Operational Wi...
Farmers assist in arrest of 3 after farm attack, R... In a relentless effort to eradicate incidents of farm attacks in this Province, the Intelligent Led Joint Strategic approach as part of the Rural Safe...
Suspect in court after murder of SAPS officer, Lo... The arrested suspect, Fhumulani Simali (30), appeared before the Louis Trichardt Margistrate Court on 24 October 2017, on three charges being murder, ...