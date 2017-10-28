6 escape from lawful custody, Louis Trichardt

Following the rearrest of one of the Prisoners who escaped from Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility on the afternoon of 27 October 2017, the six outstanding ones have now been identified.

37 year old Chris Faku was rearrested following information received from the community.

He is currently serving a sentence on aggravated robbery.

We are hereby providing the photos and names of the prisoners that are still at large.

We are still making an appeal to anyone with information to come forward. Call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

