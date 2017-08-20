4 sentenced for murder, public violence in mine labour union conflict

In a concerted effort by the Police to fight serious and violent crimes including the mob attacks and mob killings through out Limpopo Province, the SAPS Detectives Operational Wing continue to acquire lengthy jail terms from various courts through their dedicated and professional investigative skills.

At Northam in the Bela-Bela Cluster, four men were sentenced to a consolidated jail term of 35 years for murder and public violence.

Mxolisi Nobela aged 42 was sentenced to 15 years for murder plus a further five years for public violence. While Clement Tsatsi aged 52, Sobazile Sifikile aged 42 and David Gcobani aged 40, were each sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for public violence.

These sentences emanate from the incident which occurred on 6 June 2016 at about 08:30 when the four accused jointly attacked and killed the deceased Thembinkosi Mhlabeni aged 37.

The deceased, who was an employee at Platinum Mine was attacked with a multiple assortment of objects. His body was later found with multiple stab wounds along the R510, Northam road.

The Police investigations have later revealed that the killing was driven by the conflict between the two mine labour unions.

