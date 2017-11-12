4 arrested with stolen vehicle and drugs, Thabazimbi

In a concerted effort to rid the communities of drugs and substance related crimes that are the biggest crime generators in the Province, various Police Units comprising of Crime Intelligence Unit, the Narcotic Task Team, the Provincial Drug Unit and the Provincial Detectives embarked on joint intelligence driven operations until early Saturday morning 11 November 2017.

The operations achieved positive results, mainly in the crime infested areas where 84 suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs.

In the Bela-Bela Cluster at Thabazimbi and Northam areas, four suspects aged between 25 and 46 were arrested and the following items were recovered, 30 sachets of cat, 7 sachets of rock, R1500.00 cash, 500 grams of cat, 10 grams of crystal myth, a suspected stolen vehicle and eleven packets of cat.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the operational members for their Sterling efforts in making our communities safer.

This Province cannot become a drug haven therefore police remain committed in clamping down on all drug syndicates, concluded General Ledwaba.

The arrested suspects will be appearing before the Magistrate Court.

