27 years for rape and robbery of girl (17)

In a concerted effort by the Police to fight serious and violent crimes including the mob attacks and mob killings through out this Province, the SAPS Detectives Operational Wing continue to acquire lengthy jail terms from various courts through their dedicated and professional investigative skills.

The Polokwane High Court has sentenced a 45 year old man to a consolidated twenty seven years imprisonment for two rapes and one robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Cause Weekend Mabu aged 45 from Ga Ragopola village in Driekop outside Burgersfort was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment for two counts of rape and seven years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

These sentences emanate from an incident which occured on the 01 July 2011 at about 23:30 when the accused raped a 17 year old girl from Diphale Village. In another incident, on the 12 November 2015 at about 00:30 ,the accused raped another woman aged 26 from Ga-Matipa Village in Driekop village.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba has commended the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and the General Detectives in this Province for their excellent investigative work and he further encouraged them to keep up the sterling work to ensure that all women and children are safe at all times. He also condemned the tendency of mob attacks and killings in this Province and further warned all perpetrators of these offenses to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

