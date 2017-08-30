Two small children die in house fire

The South African Police Service strongly condemns the horrific death of two children after an incident which occurred on a farm outside Musina yesterday.

It is alleged that a middle aged woman left her two minor children, aged 20 months and three years, sleeping in the room and she went to another house to cook food at Plaas Mount Stuart Schuidrift in the Tshipise area outside Musina.

While she was busy cooking, she heard neighbors screaming and calling her. She immediately went out and subsequently she found that the house where she left the two children, was on fire and both children were ultimately burnt to death beyond recognition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Police investigations will determine the cause.

Members of the community are advised and encouraged to put child safety first at all times to prevent these type of incidents from occurring.

