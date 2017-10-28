2 murder and rape escapees re arrested, Waterval

Two more escapees were nabbed this morning at Shirley in the Waterval policing area. A member of the community supplied valuable information that led to their rearrest.

The duo, Jabulani Isaac Mahlangu and Thomas Munyai were serving sentences for rape and murder respectively.

This brings the total number of escapees who were rearrested so far to three. Four are still outstanding.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has thanked community members for their continued support and has expressed much appreciation for their swiftness and willingness to work with the police to bring criminal to book.

