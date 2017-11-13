1317 suspects arrested in operation ‘safer festive season’, Limpopo

In a concerted effort to fight the scourge of all categories of crimes following the National Launch of Operation Safer Festive Season in October 2017, joint intelligence driven operations continue and comprise of various Police Units at all levels through out the Province.

The Operations are focusing on areas where trio crimes, serious and violent crimes are prevalent in all the Clusters through stop and searches, roadblocks, raiding of illegal businesses including the liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects and visible policing patrols in the shopping malls and centers.

The operations were up and running since the National launch of the Safer Festive Season operations and following successes were achieved:

A total of 1317 suspects aged between 19 and 56 were arrested for a series of crimes ranging from housebreaking and theft, theft of motor vehicle, carjacking, house robberies, business robberies, stock theft to possession of firearms and ammunition without licence and suspected stolen property.

An assortment of items such as firearms, ammunition, IT equipment, music systems, generators, computers, copper cables, balaclavas and R150 000.00 worth of other goods stolen during burglary business and residential were also recovered.

These Operations will still be hitting the Limpopo streets beyond the coming festive season holidays with the increased workforce from all the SAPS components including the Support Services.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all members involved in these operations. He assured the communities of Limpopo a safe and secure festive period and urged everyone to continue supporting the police by providing quality and reliable information at all times.

South Africa Today – South Africa News