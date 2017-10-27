Letter from Ngubane implicates Brown

Die Vryburger

Ben Ngubane - Image - Due Vryburger

A letter from Eskom’s former chief executive officer Ben Ngubane about Brian Molefe’s “retirement” shows that the letter addressed to three parties in Brown’s office, name, the registrar officer, Kim Davids, her personal assistant, and the department’s director of management.

Davids acknowledged receipt and reported that the content would be brought to the attention of the minister.

The letter contained the retirement details of Molefe and required the minister’s signature.

When the R30 million retirement bomb burst, Brown denied any involvement.

The letters are in contrast with Brown’s statements and will have to be explained.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

