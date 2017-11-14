Lesufi will press for new legislation

Die Vryburger

0
Panyaza Lesufi - Image - Die Vryburger

Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, reiterated that he would do everything in his power to instruct schools to teach a third (black) language.

Those who are upset about it must make peace with an inclusive and non-racial education system, said Lesufi.

Meanwhile, the West Transvaal Education Department announced that Xhoza and Tswana would be introduced in 119 schools next year.

Own schools, own neighborhoods are now taboo as children are forced to learn a black language.

Educational experts point out that black children from Soweto rebelled when they were forced to learn Afrikaans. Now the same is happening with white children who are forced to learn a black language.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Beaufort West without water Beaufort West's water has dried up. The Gamkadam is officially empty, and residents depend on borehole and so-called brown water. It is sewage wate...
The Rand reached its lowest point in a year The current mess at Treasury, as well as Jacob Zuma's plan of free tuition for students despite the Heher report stating that it's impossible and unde...
Gardener arrested, ties up domestic worker, ransac... Fighting crime is a shared responsibility between the police, the community and security companies. The continuous engagement of other crime fighting ...
Free education unaffordable South Africa cannot afford free tertiary education and is now confirmed by the Heher Commission report. The FF Plus hopes that this message will im...