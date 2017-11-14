Lesufi will press for new legislation

Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, reiterated that he would do everything in his power to instruct schools to teach a third (black) language.

Those who are upset about it must make peace with an inclusive and non-racial education system, said Lesufi.

Meanwhile, the West Transvaal Education Department announced that Xhoza and Tswana would be introduced in 119 schools next year.

Own schools, own neighborhoods are now taboo as children are forced to learn a black language.

Educational experts point out that black children from Soweto rebelled when they were forced to learn Afrikaans. Now the same is happening with white children who are forced to learn a black language.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

