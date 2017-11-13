Lesufi threatens opponents

The proposed Basic Education Amendment Bill is becoming stormy and the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, has already begun to threaten opponents of the law to “not test his patience.”

The law will take over the tasks and powers of schools’ governing bodies for all practical purposes, and will make schools public schools, where the government will swing its iron rod.

The bill provides for the appointment of teachers, student appraisals and the provision of language policy at schools, while they will also have a say in the schools’ finances.

Education scholars said this law would be the end of single language schools, and that Afrikaans schools will not be tolerated.

They also regard Lesufi’s threat as undemocratic in a country where free speech is advocated and guaranteed.

