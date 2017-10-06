Lack of support for SA bid for the 2023 World Rugby Cup

The head of SA Rugby, Oregon Hoskins, is apparently disappointed with the lack support received by South Africa for their bid to host the 2023 World Rugby Cup.

Ireland and France received strong support from the United Kingdom countries. New Zealand is also not very willing to support SA’s bid.

The committee’s preferred candidate will be announced on 31 October, while the World Rugby Council will vote on the final appointment on 15 November.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa himself recommended the bid in London, on the same day that headlines on international media covered the story of a bus full of Dutch tourists who were robbed outside the international airport in Johannesburg. Tourists are becoming increasingly cautious about South Africa, and this can have a very negative impact on ticket sales.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

