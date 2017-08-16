Westville jewellery store robbed by armed gang

A suspect disguised as a woman was among a gang of five armed robbers who robbed a Westville jewellery store on 14 August 2017.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang held up staff at gunpoint and ordered them not to move. “The suspects then removed jewellery and watches from the display cabinets and stashed them in shopping bags before fleeing in a black Golf 5 GTI, which had a GP registration,” Mathios said.

Westville SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

South Africa Today – South Africa News