Two police officers arrested for alleged corruption

Two Mtubatuba police officers aged 33 and 40 are in custody after they were arrested for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They will appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Yesterday the arrested members were on duty when they stopped a bus at Zamimpilo area along the N2 freeway near Mtubatuba. The said bus which was enroute from Emanguzi to Durban was searched and counterfeit goods were found on an elderly woman. The members allegedly asked the woman to pay them R500, 00 so that they will not arrest her.

The woman allegedly paid them R200, 00 as she did not have enough cash. She was not arrested and the members left without confiscating the counterfeit clothing. Concerned citizens who witnessed the incident reported the matter to the police. Mtubatuba police responded swiftly and the two members involved were arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the members’ conduct. “We will not hesitate to take stern action against those involved in corruption and who are tarnishing the image of the police. While the criminal case is being investigated, a parallel departmental misconduct investigation will be carried out. Such individuals do not belong in the SAPS,” he said.

