Two hijackers arrested shortly after incident occurred

On 11 May 2017, KwaZulu-Natal police responded to a report of a hijacking and arrested two suspects shortly after the incident occurred. The two suspects aged 22 and 30 will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

On Thursday, 11 May 2017 at 18:00 the victim arrived at his residence in Cato Manor and was confronted by two men who arrived in their own vehicle. They threatened him with firearms and forced him out of his vehicle before fleeing with his car. Police were alerted and immediately began tracing the hijacked vehicle. Through their frantic efforts both vehicles, the hijacked vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle, were located in the Westville area. The vehicle used by the suspects was found to have been stolen from Cato Manor as well. Two suspects were arrested and will be charged for hijacking and possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

