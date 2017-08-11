Two arrested with unlicensed firearms

Police from Inanda SAPS arrested two suspects who were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms. The police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in their area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with five occupants. Police attempted to stop the said vehicle to conduct an investigation however the driver sped off.

Police gave chase and managed to bring the vehicle to a standstill. Four suspects were arrested whilst one managed to flee the scene.

The vehicle was searched and two unlicensed 9mm pistols were seized.

All four suspects were charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court later today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police officers for the arrests and seizure of unlicensed firearms. “We are very pleased that the suspects have been arrested. We are certain that these suspects would have committed further crimes had they not been arrested by alert police officials. We are also requesting our communities to remain vigilant and not to hesitate to call on police should they witness suspicious activities in their neighborhoods,” he said.

