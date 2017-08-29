Three people kidnapped, brutally shot and killed, Weenen

In the early hours of 27 August 2017, three people were shot and killed in the Weenen area. It is alleged that they were taken from their homes in the area, shot and killed by unknown suspects.

The motive for their killing is unknown at this stage. They were identified as Khetha Dladla (57), Mqhoshi Nala (50) and Mkhuluzane Sithole (35).

Three counts of murder, robbery and kidnapping were opened at Weenen police station for investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa and his management strongly condemned the killing of six people over the weekend in two separate incidents in the province.

“This is shocking and cannot be tolerated where innocent people were brutally shot and killed by ruthless criminals. Our detective team will work tirelessly in tracing those involved in these attacks. I further appeal to the community members to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather through violent acts,” he said.

Police are still searching for the suspects. We urge anyone with information on the murderers to contact local police stations or they can anonymously contact our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

