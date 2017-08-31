Three injured after hit-and-run in Pietermaritzburg

Three people were left injured this evening when a truck rear-ended a light motor vehicle at the R33 and Wartburg Road intersection in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 19h40 and found a light motor vehicle lying on its roof in the road. The three occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle and were walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all three had sustained only minor injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Northdale Provincial Hospital for further care.

The truck that apparently collided with the light motor vehicle was not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

