Three suspects have been arrested at Gingindlovu area on the afternoon of 15 September 2017.

An unlicensed pistol recovered. It is alleged that they committed house robbery at Uitrect area today and a BMW vehicle was taken.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Information was received that the suspects are on theer way towards Gingindlovu. A roadblock was set up and the suspects were arrested.

