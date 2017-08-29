Swift teamwork leads to arrest of Hillcrest housebreaker

Swift teamwork between a Blue Security armed response officer and the police led to the arrest of an alleged Hillcrest housebreaker on Friday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a Nqutu Park Road resident had been at home doing some DIY on his front door when he heard the sound of glass breaking coming from the back verandah at around noon.

“The resident went to investigate and saw two suspects at a back window. He ran into the house, locked himself in a bedroom and pressed a panic button. The suspects ransacked the house and fled with cash and jewellery,” he said.

Mathios said an armed response officer who responded to the scene, and a member of the Hillcrest SAPS, managed to track down and arrest one of the suspects who had been injured while fleeing.

