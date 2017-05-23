Suspected suspect dead after hijacking in Pietermaritzburg

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed this morning after an apparent hijacking on the N3 Highway before the Liberty Mall turnoff in Pietermaritzburg CBD.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 09h30, find local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man, believed to have been one of the suspects, lying underneath the Armco barrier.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.

A second man, believed to have been the victim, was assessed and found to have escaped serious injury.

Local authorities were on the scene, searching for a second suspect.

An investigation will be launched into this matter.

