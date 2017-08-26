SIU to investigate KZN Treasury

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect of the affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury, in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996.

According to the Presidency, the Proclamation, which was signed by the President, authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

The appointment of service providers to render consultancy services to the Internal Audit and Infrastructure and Economic Development Unit of the provincial Treasury in a manner that was not fair competitive, transparent equitable or cost-effective.

Any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the provincial Treasury or the State in respect of the appointment of the service providers.

Fraud, corruption, irregularities, malpractices or maladministration regarding the affairs of the Treasury in relation to the appointment of service providers or the administration of the Municipal Finance Support Programme.

The Proclamation further authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the Treasury; improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the Treasury and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

The Presidency said the SIU will further investigate unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property; intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property; as well as unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or many cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

