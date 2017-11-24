Shots fired at Pinetown family as armed robbers flee home invasion

A Pinetown family escaped a shooting unharmed when a gang of robbers opened fire on them yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the resident’s son had opened the gate of their Third Avenue home in Ashley to let a relative drive onto the property at around 10.47am. “The son turned his back on the gate while it was closing and walked to the back of the property where the relative was parking his vehicle. While they were chatting, they suddenly noticed that six suspects had entered the house and forced the domestic worker onto the floor.”

Mathios said the son then told the relative to drive back out of the property but the suspects’ vehicle, a white VW Polo, was blocking the driveway entrance. “When the suspects saw the son and the relative’s vehicle, they ran out of the house and fired several shots before fleeing from the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting,” Mathios said.

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

In a separate incident, armed robbers wielding a knife and a panga held up a family in their home in Springvale Road in Westville at around 15.20pm yesterday. “The suspects jumped over a fence into the property and climbed onto the roof to access the laundry room. When the resident went into the laundry to do some work she found the two suspects rifling through the family’s goods,” Mathios said.

“One of the suspects held her up at knifepoint and the other suspect ran into the house with a panga where he held up the rest of the family. They demanded cash, jewellery and cellphones before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Westville SAPS attended the scene.

