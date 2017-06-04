Shooting after house robbery in Umgeni Park

As the officer passed the premesis, he noticed the gates were open and his suspicion grew. The officer decided to turn around and approach the premesis to investigate further.

As the officer approached the premises a suspect appeared from the driveway, brandishing a firearm, firing several shots in the officers direction, striking the vehicle.

The Marshall Security SOT member returned fire, striking the man, who collapsed as the officer took cover behind his vehicle and called for backup resources. Two other suspects then began shooting in the officers direction before assisting their accomplice and fleeing in a getaway vehicle in the direction of Browns Drift Road.

Additional Marshall Security Armed Reaction officers descended on the area and a high speed chase ensued, with the suspects managing to evade arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects had stolen several high end electronic items from the Umgeni Park home.

The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

