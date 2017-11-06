Security officer critical after The Bluff shooting

A security guard is in a critical condition after he responded to a house robbery on Maxwell Road in The Bluff South of Durban this morning.

Around 09:30 am Rescue Care Paramedics were called to a shooting incident. On arrival, Paramedics found that a security guard had sustained critical injuries after being shot. The man was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required. A domestic worker was also injured during the incident after trying to run away from the intruders. She had sustained moderate injuries and was also treated on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was left critically injured following a shooting incident on Maxwell Avenue in Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal. ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities and security members on the scene.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the man lying in the road behind his vehicle. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his pelvis, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News