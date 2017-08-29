Rather be safe than sorry during a robbery – video

During this robbery, criminals struggled for a good few moments trying to lift this safe into the obviously undersized back of the car. The perpetrators eventually manage to get the heavily weighted safe into the car with hopes of making a rob and run. After checking and making sure that the safe was securely stored in the boot, the robbers were ready to leave the scene of the crime and head back to their headquarters with their freshly stolen load of cash. However, things don’t always go according to plan.

Watch what happens as these heavily armed robbers steal a BP garage safe and attempt to load it into the boot of their vehicle (emphasis on attempt).

