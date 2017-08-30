R4 rifle seized by Glebelands hostel task team

In the early hours of the morning of 30 August 2017, police officers attached to the Glebelands Hostel Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation at Ekukhanyeni Reserve, Folweni following investigations that was being done at the hostel.

Their investigation led them to a specific home in Folweni where police recovered a rifle R4 with 61 live rounds of ammunition and three magazines.

A 27 year old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm will subjected to ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in any of the murders committed at Glebelands hostel or any other crimes in the country.

The suspect will also be profiled to establish if he is involved in any of the murders committed in Umlazi and surrounding areas. He will be charged and appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court soon.

“This arrest and seizure of an illegal firearm is testimony to the fact that SAPS members deployed at Glebelands Hostel are determined to removing unlicensed firearms used in hostel killings. We will continue with such operations to bring peace and stability at the hostel. The fact that people have volunteered to be placed on the witness protection program also bodes well for investigations that are currently underway,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

