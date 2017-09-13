R100 000 recovered in Cornubia after shootout

One suspect has been shot, a hundred thousand rand in cash and a hijacked Nissan bakkie (pickup truck) was recovered following a shooting that occurred on Old Main Road in Ottawa (Cornubia) a short while ago.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from a member of public requesting assistance for the victim who had was shot in the foot and stabbed in the hand. Upon arrival it was established that two Pakistani Nationals were stationary at the robot when they were accosted by two suspects.

One suspect was armed with a firearm while his accomplice was in possession of a knife. The driver refused to hand over his vehicle when a scuffle ensued between the two suspects and the driver. During the scuffle the victim was stabbed in the hand.

The second suspect fired four shots at the victim. One bullet struck the victim in the foot while a second bullet struck the suspect’s accomplice in the abdomen.

The victim was then forced out of his vehicle before the suspects drove off in the Nissan bakkie. Reaction Officers searched the area and recovered the Nissan bakkie including the R100 000 in cash abandoned on the roadside next to a housing complex.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the complex and found the injured suspect hiding outside a flat. The Amouti resident was bleeding from a single gun shot wound to the abdomen.

He was placed under arrest and is currently receiving medical attention for his injury.

