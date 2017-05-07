Public loot fallen load in KwaZulu-Natal

On 6 May 2017 at approximately 09:55am members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to Vincent Dickenson Road in Canelands after receiving reports of a truck being looted.

Upon arrival it was established that a truck carrying rice had lost its load while on route to a chain store distribution centre in Canelands.

Six pallets of Taj Mahal rice which was packed in individual 5kg packets was strewn across the road.

Most of the packets tore due to the impact resulting in onlookers and residents from the area loading the rice in buckets and packets which they had brought from home.

The driver of the truck had left the scene and informed Officers that the public were free to help themselves to the damaged goods.

