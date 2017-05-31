Protester causes accident in Durban

A woman was injured this morning when her bakkie rear-ended a truck during a protest action on the N2 Northbound in Durban South, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 09h30, finding the two vehicles in the right-hand lane.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the driver of the bakkie, a woman, seated in the centre medium.

Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained moderate injuries. The patient was treated for her injuries and thereafter transported to Prince Mysheni Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the woman had swerved to avoid a protester standing in the road. The woman lost control of the vehicle and veered into the back of the truck.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations as well as for public safety.

South Africa Today – South Africa News