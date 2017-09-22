Prestondale house robbers still at large

Marshall Security was called to the scene of a house robbery which had occurred at a residence in Preston Drive, Prestondale yesterday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that three men, armed with knives, forced entry into the home by removing the burglar guard and entering through a bathroom window.

A mom and daughter who were home at the time were confronted by the suspects, who cable tied their hands behind their backs and confined them to a bedroom. The armed men then ransacked the premises before stealing the homeowner’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, and fleeing in an unknown direction.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was fitted with a satellite tracking device monitored by Tracker South Africa. A signal was found in the Blackburn Village area and the Marshall Security Special Operations Team descended on the area, where the vehicle was found abandoned on a river bank.

The suspects remain at large.

The scene and vehicle were secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

