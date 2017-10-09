Policeman shot, 3 suspects killed, 3 arrested, Loskop

On the nigh of 8 October 2017, members of National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Team deployed as part of a crime stabilization operation, followed up on information at a house in Ngonyameni area, Loskop.

On entering the house, police officers were attacked by a group of armed suspects who opened fire on them.

Police retaliated and three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout whilst another three were arrested at the scene.

A police officer was also shot on both legs by the armed suspects and was taken to hospital.

Four unlicensed firearms, ammunition and bullet proof vests were recovered from the suspects.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for the recovery of the unlicensed firearms and ammunition. “Our police will defend themselves when attacked by ruthless criminals while executing their duties. We wish the injured police official a speedy recovery,” he said.

