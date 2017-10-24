Police kill 2 in shoot out after fired on by group of 12

On 22 October 2017, at 15:30, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team assisted by Kranskop SAPS acted on intelligence with regards to criminals terrorizing the community and businesses in the Kranskop area.

Police spotted a white Isuzu open bakkie with twelve occupants in the Mambulu area. When police officials tried to intercept the vehicle, the suspects fled towards Mphise area in Maphumulo. Occupants of the vehicle also opened fire at police and a shootout ensued, resulting in two suspects aged 29 and 35 being fatally wounded.

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the deceased suspects.

Investigations at the scene revealed that one of the deceased suspects was wanted for the murder of a policeman in Gauteng earlier this year.

The police officials firearm was also found next to the deceased suspect. A total of ten suspects aged between 18 and 29 were also arrested after they were found in possession of two rifles and an assortment of ammunition.

It is alleged on Saturday, 21 October 2017, the same group of suspects robbed the teachers at Nomakhaladi High School, Kranskop, of their cellphones and money. The suspects will also be profiled to see if they are linked to other cases committed in Kranskop and surrounding areas.

The arrest of these suspects follows the recovery of seven firearms in the same area last week, which included the arrest of four suspects. Charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions were opened at Kranskop SAPS.

“The positive results displayed by KZN police proves that we are dedicated to eradicating the proliferation of unlicensed firearms in the province. Such operations are occurring across the province and we won’t back down when it comes to arresting all those involved in criminal activities and terrorizing our communities. Our trio crimes task teams are making a great dent to the operations of criminals and this is further evident from the arrests and shootouts that took place over this weekend,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

