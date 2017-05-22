Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while running from robbers

On Monday afternoon at around 15h00, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a collision on the N2 North just past the M25.

Reports from the scene indicate that the man was being robbed and tried to run across the roadway to escape when he landed in front of a vehicle. Exact details of the case will, however, form part of the police investigation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying in the roadway. Tragically, he died at the scene due to the extensive injuries that he sustained.

This is the second time within a few weeks that the Netcare paramedics attended to pedestrian accidents; allegedly cause by people running away from others trying to rob them.

