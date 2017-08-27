Peace march against woman and children abuse, Umlazi

Umlazi SAPS, Umlazi Community Policing Forum, Pastors from different churches and community members joined together and embarked on a community peace march against woman and children abuse.

The march started at Umlazi Mega City with a motorcade, it proceeded to Glebelands hostel where the SAPS members also interacted with the Glebelands hostel community and showed high visibility.

The motorcade continued to Mangosuthu University where the motorcade met the community members who had gathered outside Mangosuthu university awaiting the motorcade. SAPS members, Pastors and community members gathered together and prayed outside the Mangosuthu gates.

Songs of praise were sang and finally the March proceeded on foot to king Zwelithini Stadium where the March came to an end.

The crowd was led by SAPS band members.

This march was aimed to raise awareness against the abuse of woman and children in our society and to reduce the senseless killings of woman and children, which seems to be escalating in South Africa. Woman and children now live in fear and no longer feel safe in walking in the streets, because they fear being abducted or worse killed.

Saps members, Pastors and the community members united together to say enough is enough, there should be no more cases of women and children being abused.

