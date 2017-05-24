One dead and two injured after fight in Pietermaritzburg

A man was killed and two others injured this morning after an alleged fight broke out between the three on Boom Street in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 07h20, finding local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found one man lying on the side of the road while two others were found in police custody.

Paramedics assessed the one man and found that he had sustained numerous facial injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.

The two other men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported under local authority supervision to Edendale Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that a fight had broken out between the three. The deceased was then apparent hit in the face with a piece of concrete.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

South Africa Today – South Africa News